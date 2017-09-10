FPL assembles largest pre-storm restoration workforce in U.S. history

- FPL announced it has assembled the largest pre-storm restoration workforce in United States history to take on Hurricane Irma.

Crews are responding to calls until the winds become too dangerous.

After the storm, they'll be heading to hospitals and emergency stations first.

FPL has assembled the largest pre-storm restoration workforce in U.S. history, more than 16,000 strong. We work 24/7 to restore power. pic.twitter.com/n4cg6OyMdG — FPL Newsroom (@FPL_Newsroom) September 10, 2017



