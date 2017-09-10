FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

FPL assembles largest pre-storm restoration workforce in U.S. history

Posted: Sep 10 2017 04:40AM MST

Updated: Sep 10 2017 11:46AM MST

(WOFL) - FPL announced it has assembled the largest pre-storm restoration workforce in United States history to take on Hurricane Irma.

Crews are responding to calls until the winds become too dangerous.

After the storm, they'll be heading to hospitals and emergency stations first.

 


 

