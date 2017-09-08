GDOT reversing lanes on I-16, cars will only be allowed to go west

- If you're planning to drive to Savannah Saturday morning on I-16, you won't be able to. The Georgia Department of Transportation is reversing the East bound lanes starting at 8 am.

With a mandatory evacuation for Chatham County going into effect Saturday morning, G-DOT is expecting a lot of people on the roads heading inland. To help ease congestion, they're dropping the gates on the east bound ramps, turning all lanes of I-16 from Savannah to Dublin into west bound lanes

Rodney Dailey was filling up gas cans for his generator Friday afternoon. He says he considered leaving until the projected path of Irma changed. "We're probably only going to get 60 or 70 miles an hour winds, it's actually heading more toward Atlanta," said Dailey.

Mercy Escudero says she's not taking any chances. She locked up her house and loaded up the family. "Got my three cats in the back, I got my Australian Shepherd, my mom's schnauzer, my kids, my husband, two trucks. We're obviously trying to escape Hurricane Irma, very scary," said Escudero.

