A Missouri man's secret search for his wife's lost wedding ring 26 2019 07:53AM <aside id='related-headlines414808269' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/offbeat/groom-has-his-pet-dog-as-his-best-man">
<span>Groom has his pet dog as his best man</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/us-world-news/beautiful-on-a-budget-diy-wedding-cake-sourced-from-costco-trader-joes-only-cost-50">
<span>$50 DIY wedding cake sourced Costco, Trader Joe's</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/us-world-news/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure">
<span>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after cancer diagnosis</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Groom has his pet dog as his best man</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/beautiful-on-a-budget-diy-wedding-cake-sourced-from-costco-trader-joes-only-cost-50"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/cake-sample-pic-1_1561077168571_7427550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>$50 DIY wedding cake sourced Costco, Trader Joe's</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after cancer diagnosis</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>FOX NEWS</strong> — Drew Huskey and his wife, Qian “Emily” Yang of <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/us-regions/midwest/missouri" target="_blank">Missouri</a>, were on vacation in Canada when her <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/auto/wedding-ring-lost-45-years-ago-found-in-car-engine" target="_blank">wedding ring</a> slid off and landed in about two feet of snow.</p> <p>She thought she would never see the ring again, but her husband was secretly on a mission to retrieve it.</p> <p>Huskey and his wife have been married for three years and live in Wildwood, Mo., in St. Louis County. They went to Canada on vacation about eight months ago and it was during that trip that his wife lost her ring. Approximate value: $10,000.</p> <p>The loss occurred on Oct. 2, 2018, Huskey told Fox News: They were driving on a mountain between Banff National Park and Jasper National Park in Canada during a snowstorm when they got stuck behind a crash.</p> <p>A two-hour ride stretched out to 11 long hours, and as traffic started moving once more, his wife called for a restroom stop.</p> <p>“She gets out of the car and falls into two feet [of] snow,” Huskey told Fox News. It was as she got up and brushed the snow off that she felt the ring leave her finger and go flying.</p> <p>“All of a sudden my wife screams, ‘I lost my ring’ and I was like, ‘Oh man here we go,’” Huskey said.</p> <p>With bare hands and a tiny ice scraper, they searched for three frigid hours, to no avail. But Huskey also thought to himself, “I am coming back here to look for the damn ring.”</p> <p>“My wife now hates Canada because of losing her ring there,” he said.</p> <p>Huskey had a strategy, though, for reuniting his wife with her ring. He soon started asking people in the area when the snow is expected to thaw out on the mountain.</p> <p>May, they said.</p> <p>As soon as he got back home, he looked at his calendar and decided he would go back to Canada on May 31st to try to retrieve the ring.</p> <p>He said he spoke with his co-workers about what had happened; one mentioned a website called “<a href="https://theringfinders.com/" target="_blank">The Ring Finders</a>,” which offers an online directory of "metal detecting specialists" who help hunt for lost jewelry around the world.</p> <p>“I contacted the only person anywhere close to where the ring had fallen. And he was about two hours away. His name was Syd Kanten,” Huskey said.</p> <p>“It was funny because at first, I didn’t ask if he could help me find it, I just asked for his advice. ‘I plan on buying a metal detector, I plan on going back, what should I be worried about?’ And I asked him about how the weather is typically that time of year, and he was kind of taken aback because he was like, ‘Someone usually hires me to go look for it, they don’t usually go back and look for it themselves.’”</p> <p>Huskey said Kanten offered to help him look for the ring if Huskey was willing to cover the cost of gas.</p> <p>The two finally met eight months later and Kanten brought his son Tyler to help them look for the ring.</p> <p>Huskey told his wife he was going on a trip to Montana and kept the recovery mission a secret from her.</p> <p>Huskey said after searching for two hours, Tyler’s metal detector died. He said Tyler went to get more batteries for the metal detector and as he was walking to get the batteries, “he looks down and sees something shining. He bends down, picks it up and says, “Oh, is this the ring we are looking for?'”</p> <p>“I just lost it," said Huskey.</p> <p>“I was in total disbelief that we found it in just two hours of searching,” he added.</p> <p>Huskey said as soon as he got back to Missouri, shortly after the couple's three-year anniversary, he went to get the ring cleaned.</p> <p>“That night I put it back in its original box and set it right next to the couch and typed up the entire confession, letting my wife know the trip was really me going to Canada to find the ring that she had lost,” he said.</p> <p>Huskey said he took a video of his wife reading the confession, which captured her emotional reaction.</p> <p>“I bent down next to the couch opened the box and let her see it and that’s when she just loses it,” he said.</p> <p>“She sobbed for about an hour, and then she ran upstairs and immediately called her mom in China to let her mom know what I did because I kept this a secret from everyone, that I was fleeing the country to find my wife’s wedding ring,” he added.</p> <p>“It was amazing. More Offbeat Stories

Alabama dealership offers Bible, shotgun, and American flag with every car purchase
Posted Jun 25 2019 10:55AM MST
Updated Jun 26 2019 02:47AM MST
"We're going to be celebrating July 4th a little bit differently this year." An Alabama car dealership is hoping to lure in 4th of July customers with a new promotion that's going viral.

Florida officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video
Posted Jun 25 2019 09:21AM MST
Updated Jun 25 2019 10:10AM MST
She doesn't even have her license yet, but 10-month-old Talynn has already been pulled over by an officer. Fortunately, the officer is her daddy.

Wendy's iconic spicy chicken nuggets are returning this August
Posted Jun 25 2019 08:49AM MST
Updated Jun 25 2019 09:38AM MST src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/bible%20rifle%20deal%20for%20web_1561484695157.png_7441891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/bible%20rifle%20deal%20for%20web_1561484695157.png_7441891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/bible%20rifle%20deal%20for%20web_1561484695157.png_7441891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/bible%20rifle%20deal%20for%20web_1561484695157.png_7441891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/bible%20rifle%20deal%20for%20web_1561484695157.png_7441891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Chatom Ford" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alabama dealership offers Bible, shotgun, and American flag with every car purchase</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:55AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:47AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"We're going to be celebrating July 4th a little bit differently this year."</p><p>An Alabama car dealership is hoping to lure in 4th of July customers with a new promotion that's going viral. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/offbeat/florida-officer-pulls-over-10-month-old-daughter-in-adorable-video" title="Florida officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video" data-articleId="414635629" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video shows Central Florida officer 'pulling over' baby daughter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:21AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:10AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>She doesn't even have her license yet, but 10-month-old Talynn has already been pulled over by an officer.</p><p>Fortunately, the officer is her daddy.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/offbeat/wendys-iconic-spicy-chicken-nuggets-are-returning-this-august" title="Wendy's iconic spicy chicken nuggets are returning this August" data-articleId="414632158" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jeepersmedia | Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wendy's iconic spicy chicken nuggets are returning this August</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:49AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:38AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You begged. You pleaded. And Wendy's has answered. </p><p>Wendy's announced this week the date of the official return of the spicy chicken nuggets. </p><p>In a series of cryptic tweets on Monday, the fast food chain hinted at the return of the highly sought-after nuggets of fire and spice. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/a-missouri-man-s-secret-search-for-his-wife-s-lost-wedding-ring"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20man%20finds%20lost%20wedding%20ring_1561555485802.jpg_7445843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Drew Huskey" title="KSAZ man finds lost wedding ring_1561555485802.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A Missouri man's secret search for his wife's lost wedding ring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-fire-surpasses-100-000-acres-25-percent-contained"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20burning%20062419_1561383962948.jpg_7435147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Dawn Houghtaling" title="KSAZ woodbury fire burning 062419_1561383962948.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woodbury Fire still burning, surpasses 120,000 acres</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/-this-heat-is-poetic-florida-man-goes-on-hilarious-rant-about-summer-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_20190626123428-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627_7445620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" Most Recent

A Missouri man's secret search for his wife's lost wedding ring
Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans
Woodbury Fire still burning, surpasses 120,000 acres
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony has undergone over 15 procedures, family says
'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20man%20finds%20lost%20wedding%20ring_1561555485802.jpg_7445843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20man%20finds%20lost%20wedding%20ring_1561555485802.jpg_7445843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20man%20finds%20lost%20wedding%20ring_1561555485802.jpg_7445843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20man%20finds%20lost%20wedding%20ring_1561555485802.jpg_7445843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Drew&#x20;Huskey" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>A Missouri man's secret search for his wife's lost wedding ring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/delta-air-lines-allowing-passengers-to-change-cancel-dominican-republic-travel-plans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;DELTA&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-fire-surpasses-100-000-acres-25-percent-contained" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20burning%20062419_1561383962948.jpg_7435147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20burning%20062419_1561383962948.jpg_7435147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20burning%20062419_1561383962948.jpg_7435147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20burning%20062419_1561383962948.jpg_7435147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20burning%20062419_1561383962948.jpg_7435147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Dawn&#x20;Houghtaling" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woodbury Fire still burning, surpasses 120,000 acres</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/boy-thrown-from-mall-of-america-balcony-has-undergone-over-15-procedures-family-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Zariah&#x20;Hicks" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony has undergone over 15 procedures, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/-this-heat-is-poetic-florida-man-goes-on-hilarious-rant-about-summer-heat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span 