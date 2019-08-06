Deputies in California are hoping someone will come forward with any knowledge pertaining to the identity of the owner of a massive stuffed pig that was found abandoned at a local Metrolink station Monday night.

Ventura County sheriff’s officials say that they received a call that the gigantic stuffed pig, which has since been named “Petunia,” was abandoned on the platform.

The Sheriff’s office posted pictures of the pig on their twitter accounts saying “someone abandoned their therapy pet at the @Metrolink station in Camarillo Last night.”