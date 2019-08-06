A surge in avocado prices has forced some restaurant owners to turn to creative alternatives to traditional guacamole — most notably, “squashamole” made from a zucchini-like squash.
"This really does hurt," the Mexico City food and entertainment magazine Chilango said in a story about the "fake guacamole" recipes circulating on social media.
In truth, similar recipes have been circulating for years — a blended emulsion of tomatillo, zucchini, oil and chile — but they have gained greater visibility with the rise of avocado prices over the past month.