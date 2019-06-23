< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Groom has his pet dog as his best man
Posted Jun 23 2019 10:32AM MST
Updated Jun 23 2019 10:38AM MST f=$("#social-share-414284019");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414284019-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414284019-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414284019-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414284019-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX dog bestman2_1561311407314.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman1_1561311407230.jpg_7433889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414284019-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX dog bestman1_1561311407230.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman3_1561311409142.jpg_7433891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414284019-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX dog bestman3_1561311409142.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414284019-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="FOX dog bestman2_1561311407314.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman1_1561311407230.jpg_7433889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="FOX dog bestman1_1561311407230.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman3_1561311409142.jpg_7433891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="FOX dog bestman3_1561311409142.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n Posted Jun 23 2019 10:32AM MST
Updated Jun 23 2019 10:38AM MST class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/sad-photo-shows-dog-waiting-for-dead-owner-to-come-home"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/doggy%20by%20bed_1561127288313.png_7429813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Sad photo shows dog waiting for dead owner to come</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/dog-chewing-on-phone-mistakenly-dials-911-in-st-louis-park"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/st.%20louis%20park%20dog%20calls%20911%20_1561050241161.jpg_7424732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dog chewing on phone mistakenly dials 911</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/beautiful-on-a-budget-diy-wedding-cake-sourced-from-costco-trader-joes-only-cost-50"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/cake-sample-pic-1_1561077168571_7427550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>$50 DIY wedding cake sourced Costco, Trader Joe's</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after cancer diagnosis</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/florida-couple-tie-the-knot-in-magical-disney-themed-wedding"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Florida couple have Disney-themed wedding</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>FOX NEWS</strong> — At this <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/lifestyle/weddings" target="_blank">wedding</a>, the best man was also a very good boy.</p> <p>A groom from Scotland decided that for his best man, all he needed was man’s best friend. So, on his wedding day, he had a six-year-old Rottweiler with a mini tuxedo strapped to his collar standing next to him, and he couldn’t have been happier.</p> <p>Christopher McCarron and Margaret Allison consider Jack, a rescue dog, part of their family, SWNS reports. The couple actually met at animal rescue center while McCarron was out walking Jack. The couple reportedly bonded over their shared love of dogs, which eventually led to them getting married.</p> <p>McCarron had initially come to the shelter after the death of his son. There, he met Jack, a former guard dog, and two reportedly hit it off immediately. “I wouldn’t have considered getting a rescue dog because of his age, he’s around six,” McCarron told SWNS. “But when he went up to me, we just clicked. Little did I know that I’d meet my future wife at the rescue center too.”</p> <p>“When we decided to get married, Jack had to be there,” McCarron continued. “We had a lovely sentimental day, and Jack played a big part. He loved it, he really did.”</p> <p>Allison was thrilled to have Jack at the wedding. “When Chris said ‘I do’, Jack sneezed, as if to say ‘I do too,’” she told SWNS. “He was a star, he posed for all the pictures. The registrar said it was the first time he’d seen a dog being the best man. We did think about Jack carrying a cushion with a ring. He had his wee tuxedo on, but he went in the garden and got a bit mucky.”</p> <p>When Jack was first adopted, McCarron was reportedly told not to let Jack play with other dogs. 