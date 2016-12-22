Chicago grandmother fatally struck by delivery truck just days before Christmas US & World News Chicago grandmother fatally struck by delivery truck just days before Christmas An 84-year-old woman died Thursday after being hit by a truck in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

FOX 32 NEWS - An 84-year-old woman died Thursday after being hit by a truck in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The woman’s family is simply devastated. They lost a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother just days before Christmas.

"She wasn't supposed to go like this. Just for a damn package,” said daughter Lidia Escamilla-Gonzon.

84-year-old Telesflora Escamilla, a grandmother to more than 18 grandchildren, was hit and killed by an amazon delivery truck. Chicago police say she was walking along west 28th street in Little Village when she was hit.

The truck was going westbound on 28th and turned southbound on Drake, and that’s when the driver hit Escamilla.

The family believes the driver may have blown past a stop sign.

“They're just rushing, to get to wherever they have to go to. They have to take their time. Take their time. You know look what happened, you took somebody's life,” Escamilla-Gonzon said.

The family is devastated that days before Christmas, the matriarch of the family was taken from them.

Escamilla lived in the Little Village neighborhood for more than 50 years. One of her daughter's believes she may have just had her hair done when she was walking.

"She loved to walk around, she walked around here all the time. Everybody knows her around here. She lived here for 59 years,” Escamilla-Gonzon said.

Escamilla was two weeks away from celebrating her 85th birthday.



"I'm going to miss you mom and I love you very much. I'm going to miss you so much,” Escamilla-Gonzon said.

Overwhelmed with grief, the family is now turning to one another for support.

The driver is in custody and charges are pending.