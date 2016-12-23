Report: Carrie Fisher suffers massive heart attack on plane

UPDATE @ 5:14 p.m.: According to the reports, Fisher is now in stable condition, citing her brother, Todd.
According to TMZ, Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia in Star Wars suffered a massive heart attack on an airplane Friday.
TMZ reports that Fisher was flying from London to LAX when she went into cardiac arrest. People on board then began administering CPR.
A flight attendant asked if any medical personnel were on board the plane, and an EMT came up to first class and administered life-saving measures.
Shortly after, the plane landed in LA and Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital.