Report: Carrie Fisher suffers massive heart attack on plane

UPDATE @ 5:14 p.m. : According to the reports, Fisher is now in stable condition, citing her brother, Todd.

According to TMZ, Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia in Star Wars suffered a massive heart attack on an airplane Friday.

TMZ reports that Fisher was flying from London to LAX when she went into cardiac arrest. People on board then began administering CPR.

A flight attendant asked if any medical personnel were on board the plane, and an EMT came up to first class and administered life-saving measures.

Shortly after, the plane landed in LA and Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital.