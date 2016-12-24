FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

First lawsuits have been filed in Oakland warehouse fire deaths

Posted:Dec 24 2016 02:25PM MST

Updated:Dec 24 2016 04:14PM MST

The first lawsuits were filed Friday in connection with the devastating Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people earlier in December.

Attorney Mary Alexander said she filed two civil complaints on behalf of the families of two victims who died in the blaze.

The suits were filed by the families of Michela Gregory, a 20-year-old university student, and Griffin Madden, a 23-year-old recent university graduate.

Those complaints could be consolidated with any others filed in relation to the case, said Ms. Alexander, who represents the families of both victims.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories