Winter weather may be a bummer for jolly holiday travelers

It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it's likely to cause troublesome travel.

Forecasters cautioned drivers to keep alternate routes in mind and prepare for possible delays.

Southern California even got a dose of snow, with about 2 inches falling in a mountainous region about 75 miles north of Los Angeles. It shut down the state's main north-south interstate — I-5 — for nearly four hours Saturday.

In the coming days, a large swath of the Dakotas is under a blizzard warning, with the National Weather Service forecasting heavy snow and strong winds Sunday and Monday. The Dakota Access pipeline protest encampment in southern North Dakota will be affected. Though many left during a blizzard earlier this month, Morton County Sheriff's Department spokesman Rob Keller said, there could be at least 500 people still at the camp.

