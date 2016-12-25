Debbie Reynolds: Carrie Fisher is in stable condition

- Actress Debbie Reynolds says her daughter, Carrie Fisher, is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency.

Reynolds tweets that the family will share any updates on Fisher and thanks the public for its "prayers & good wishes."

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Earlier in the day, Oscar winner Sally Field tweeted that she was thinking of the "Star Wars" actress with all her "heart and soul."

Merry Christmas or whatever you celebrate to everyone! Especially thinking of @carrieffisher with all my heart and soul. — Sally Field (@realmommagump) December 25, 2016

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame are among many who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers after suffering a medical emergency on a flight and being admitted Friday to a Los Angeles hospital.

Messages to representatives for Fisher and for family members were not immediately returned Sunday. Todd Fisher, the actress' brother, said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He has asked for prayers in recent statements.

The "Star Wars" actress fell ill on a flight from London and was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital upon landing Friday.