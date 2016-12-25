FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Debbie Reynolds: Carrie Fisher is in stable condition

Posted:Dec 25 2016 03:18PM MST

Updated:Dec 25 2016 04:56PM MST

Los Angeles (AP) - Actress Debbie Reynolds says her daughter, Carrie Fisher, is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency.

Reynolds tweets that the family will share any updates on Fisher and thanks the public for its "prayers & good wishes."

Earlier in the day, Oscar winner Sally Field tweeted that she was thinking of the "Star Wars" actress with all her "heart and soul."

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame are among many who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers after suffering a medical emergency on a flight and being admitted Friday to a Los Angeles hospital.

Messages to representatives for Fisher and for family members were not immediately returned Sunday. Todd Fisher, the actress' brother, said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He has asked for prayers in recent statements.

The "Star Wars" actress fell ill on a flight from London and was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital upon landing Friday.

 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories