IN MEMORIAM: well-known people who passed away in 2016

2016 is perhaps marked by a high number of well-known people who died. The following is a partial list.

January

David Bowie (January 10), iconic British singer whose career spanned decades

Alan Rickman (January 14), British stage and movie actor, perhaps best known as Professor Severus Snape on the Harry Potter movie series

Glenn Frey (January 18), American singer, co-founder of Eagles

Abe Vigoda (January 26), American actor, perhaps best known as Salvatore Tessio on The Godfather

February

George Kennedy (February 18), American actor, perhaps best known as Dragline in the movie Cool Hand Luke

Harper Lee (February 19), American author, perhaps best known for the book To Kill a Mockingbird

March

Nancy Reagan (March 6), former American First Lady

George Martin (March 8), British music producer, perhaps best known for his work with The Beatles

Rob Ford (March 22), Canadian politician, former Mayor of Toronto whose career was marked with a controversy that garnered international attention

Garry Shandling (March 24), American comedian

Patty Duke (March 29), American actress

April

Merle Haggard (April 6), American country singer whose career spanned decades

Doris Roberts (April 17), American actress, perhaps best known as Ray Romano's mother on Everybody Loves Raymond

Chyna (April 20), American professional wrestler

Prince (April 21), iconic American singer

May

Alan Young (May 19), Canadian-American actor

June

Muhammad Ali (June 3), iconic American boxer

Kimbo Slice (June 6), Bahamian-American MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter

Christina Grimmie (June 10), American singer

Anton Yelchin (June 19), Russian-born American actor, perhaps best known as Pavel Chekov in the new Star Trek movie series.

Pat Summitt (June 28), American college basketball coach, perhaps best known for her tenure with University of Tennessee

July

Garry Marshall (July 19), American filmmaker, perhaps best known for his work on Pretty Woman

Dennis Green (July 21), former coach of the Arizona Cardinals

Miss Cleo (July 26), American television psychic

August

Lou Pearlman (August 19), former American music executive, known for launching the careers of *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys

Juan Gabriel (August 28), popular Mexican musician

Gene Wilder (August 29), American comedian, perhaps best known for his role in Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory and Blazing Saddles

September

Rose Mofford (September 15), Governor of Arizona, first woman to hold the post

Bill Nunn (September 24), American actor

October

Bobby Vee (October 24), American pop singer

November

Leonard Cohen (November 7), Canadian singer, perhaps best known for his song Hallelujah

Florence Henderson (November 24), American actress, perhaps best known as Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch

Fidel Castro (November 25), former Communist Cuban leader

December