Mother's boyfriend charged in Christmas Eve death of 4-year-old US & World News Mother's boyfriend charged in Christmas Eve death of 4-year-old Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department have charged 26-year-old Demarcus Heath with the murder of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.

On Christmas Eve, officers responded to a residence on the 7800 block of Timber Commons Lane where Mariya Owens was found unresponsive.

The 4-year-old was transported to Novant Heath Matthews Medical Center, where she later passed away. Investigators determined her death was the result of physical assault.

Heath was voluntarily interviewed Tuesday morning, before being charged with Murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD.