FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Mother's boyfriend charged in Christmas Eve death of 4-year-old

Man accused of killing 4-year-old appears in court

Posted:Dec 28 2016 04:11AM MST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 05:14PM MST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department have charged 26-year-old Demarcus Heath with the murder of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.

On Christmas Eve, officers responded to a residence on the 7800 block of Timber Commons Lane where Mariya Owens was found unresponsive.

The 4-year-old was transported to Novant Heath Matthews Medical Center, where she later passed away. Investigators determined her death was the result of physical assault.

Heath was voluntarily interviewed Tuesday morning, before being charged with Murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories