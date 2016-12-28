President Barack Obama and his family appears to be much sought-after as neighbors, according to a survey.

Data from the 2016 celebrity neighbor survey, which was conducted by Zillow, shows 14% of those surveyed want the soon-to-be former president and his family as their neighbor for 2017.

Singer Taylor Swift, who was the most desirable neighbor on 2015's list, came in 5th in this survey, tied with singer Adele.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was second on the list, followed by Chip and Joanna Gaine, and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

According to the same survey, Canadian singer Justin Bieber was selected by thosr surveyed as the worst neighbor in 2016. According to data, 36% of those surveyed selected the 22-year-old as the most undesirable neighbor.

This is not Bieber's first time on the top of this particular survey. In 2014, he was also selected as the most undesirable neighbor.

The singer was also on the list in 2015, but not as the most undesirable neighbor. That year, survey data showed Donald Trump was selected as the most undesirable neighbor, followed by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as a couple.