Trump: We have secured plans for 8,000 new US jobs

President-elect Donald Trump made a short public statement regarding the economy Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he has worked to secure agreements with two companies that will create 8,000 American jobs.

Partially crediting SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, a Japanese businessman, Trump said telecommunications giant Sprint will return 5,000 positions to the United States.

Trump said OneWeb will also add 3,000 American jobs.

Trump announces 8,000 more jobs for American workers https://t.co/8Mlk8HaIpc pic.twitter.com/B6ZdqjdNDG — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 28, 2016

