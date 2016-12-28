FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Trump: We have secured plans for 8,000 new US jobs

By: FOX NEWS INSIDER

Posted:Dec 28 2016 05:29PM MST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 08:38PM MST

PALM BEACH, Fla. -

President-elect Donald Trump made a short public statement regarding the economy Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he has worked to secure agreements with two companies that will create 8,000 American jobs.

Partially crediting SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, a Japanese businessman, Trump said telecommunications giant Sprint will return 5,000 positions to the United States.

Trump said OneWeb will also add 3,000 American jobs.

MORE DETAILS: FOX NEWS INSIDER


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories