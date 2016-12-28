Creator of the Red Solo Cup dies at 84

FOX 32 NEWS - The creator of the Red Solo Cup died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the age of 84.

Robert Leo Hulseman lived in Northfield, Illinois, but spent much of his time in Scottsdale, Arizona. He began working for his father’s business – the Solo Cup Company – at the age of 18. He then worked his way to the top to become president and CEO.

As president and CEO, Hulseman “oversaw the company’s growth into one of the largest food service packaging companies in the world,” according to an obituary posted by the Donnellan Funeral Home in Skokie. “He was known as an innovator, a hands-on manufacturing expert, and an industry pioneer.”

For nearly six decades, Hulseman was the devoted husband of the late Sheila Murphy Hulseman.

The Red Solo Cup is a common item found at parties and was also made into a famous song by country singer Toby Keith.

