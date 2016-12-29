Police locate body of a High School student found shot in the front yard of a College Park home US & World News Police locate body of a High School student found shot in the front yard of a College Park home Clayton County police found the body of a 15-year-old male found shot to death in the front yard of a College Park home on Thursday.

Police responded to a call on Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Kristen Cove in College Park. The body of 15-year-old Keyontae Ross was found lying face down in the front yard of a residence.

Ross was found to have been shot at least once.

According to Clayton County police, Ross was a North Clayton High School student.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the details of the event that may have led to the death of Ross is asked to contact Detective Phelps at 678-222-8037 or dial 911.