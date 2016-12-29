Did Debbie Reynolds die of a medical syndrome some refer to as the "Broken Heart Syndrome"?

The world continues to mourn the loss of actresses Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Fisher and Reynolds died just a day apart, with Reynolds dying on Wednesday, after reportedly suffering from a stroke.

Now, some may wonder whether Reynolds may have suffered from a medical condition sometimes referred to as "Broken Heart Syndrome".

Doctors at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix said the syndrome can look like a heart attack, but there are no blockages in the arteries. Some doctors also said the syndrome can occur after a life-altering event, like the loss of a loved one.

"It appears to be a surge of adrenaline," said Dr. Warren Breisblatt with Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital. "That has an effect on the heart, almost causing in to balloon out, and become ineffective."

Doctors said in 90% of cases, Broken Heart Syndrome can happen in women over the age of 60.