Alligator swims peacefully with manatees at Blue Spring US & World News Alligator swims peacefully with manatees at Blue Spring Since manatees have no natural predators, it's not scary at all to see an alligator swimming in their midst.

That's what a web camera captured Friday at Blue Spring. An alligator floated on the crystal water as manatees swam and grazed below.

During the winter in Florida, manatee flock to warmer waters. Blue Spring State Park has a web cam, maintained by Save the Manatees, to capture the manatees as they enjoy the warm waters of the area.

Save the Manatees tweeted the video Friday, saying, "webcams recently recorded at Blue Spring: Alligator interacts with tagged manatee!"

Temperatures dropped across Florida Thursday evening, bringing a cold snap and cooling waters. Manatees could be in danger in cold water, but the Blue Spring water is a lovely 73-degrees this time of year, so the manatees and the alligator were right at home.