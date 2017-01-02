Airport official: Customs computers down across nation

- Airport officials in Atlanta confirm there is a nation-wide computer outage affecting customs officials.

Reese McCranie, spokesperson with Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, said people arriving from overseas at the international terminal are having to be processed at customs by hand. McCranie said this is a nationwide issue.

Atlanta's airport is the most traveled airport in the world, but is behind John F. Kennedy International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport in international traffic.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Custom and Border Protection in Washington, D.C. said they are working to correct the outage.

