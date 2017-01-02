Armed suspect in custody after chase through LA streets US & World News Suspect in custody after leading police on chase through San Fernando Valley An armed suspect who led police on a two-hour car chase Monday afternoon is in custody.

The man, who led officers on the vehicle pursuit that started about 2 p.m. in Pacoima, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Driving a black, four-door sedan with a paper license plate, the suspect made his way through the San Fernando Valley and then got on the San Diego (405) Freeway, exiting at Santa Monica Boulevard at one point, before ending the chase on foot in Gardena.

During the slow speed pursuit, the suspect stuck both arms out of the car window and waived enthusiastically at hovering police and media helicopters.

After stopping the car shortly after 4 p.m., the suspect ran on the sidewalk in the 13000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard before kneeling and apparently praying to a higher power. He was then apprehended by law enforcement officers.

No injuries were reported during the chase.

#UPDATE: Suspect running on Crenshaw Blvd in Hawthorne area now in police custody after slow speed pursuit. pic.twitter.com/UzKjWK9jN8 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) January 3, 2017

