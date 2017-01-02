Suspect in custody after leading police on chase through LA streets

- A suspect who led police on a slow-speed chase Monday through the San Fernando Valley was taken into custody in Hawthorne.

Officers responded to a man with a gun around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Sun Valley.

The pursuit continued through several neighborhoods and onto area freeways before ending in Hawthorne.

#UPDATE: Suspect running on Crenshaw Blvd in Hawthorne area now in police custody after slow speed pursuit. pic.twitter.com/UzKjWK9jN8 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) January 3, 2017

