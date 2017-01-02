STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Suspect in custody after leading police on chase through LA streets

Posted:Jan 02 2017 06:18PM MST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 06:18PM MST

LOS ANGELES (KTTV) - A suspect who led police on a slow-speed chase Monday through the San Fernando Valley was taken into custody in Hawthorne.

 

Officers responded to a man with a gun around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Sun Valley. 

The pursuit continued through several neighborhoods and onto area freeways before ending in Hawthorne.

