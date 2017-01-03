Report: Ivanka Trump to move into DC home in Kalorama

- Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are leaving the big apple and moving to the nation’s capital.

The pair is moving into the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, D.C., TheHill.com reported. Their residence is said to be a few blocks away from where President Obama and his family are moving to after his term is up.

Trump and Kushner’s new six bedroom home was reportedly sold last month for $5.5 million. However, it's unknown as to whether the couple purchased the home or is renting from the buyer.

In a report from last month, the pair was suspected of "house hunting” in the DC area.