- A judge has dropped homicide charges against 73-year-old Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka.

The decision was made Tuesday after viewing the medical records of Snuka.

Snuka, a native of Fiji who previously lived in New Jersey, was charged last year with murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Nancy Argentino, whose body was found in their Whitehall Township hotel room in 1983.

Lehigh County Judge Kelly Banach ruled in June that Snuka is unable to assist in his defense.