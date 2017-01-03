Deputies find $20K worth of drugs hidden in diaper bag

- A Gainesville couple has been arrested after authorities found over $20,000 worth of drugs and paraphernalia hidden in a diaper bag in Gainesville.

According to a press release, Russell Ray Passmore, 38, and Megan Elizabeth Stone, 27, were both arrested on January 1 and are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and child cruelty.

Passmore also faces charges of driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, no seat belt on a child under age seven, no proof of insurance and having a removed license plate.

As part of the investigation, authorities uncovered 190 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, hypodermic needles and packaging materials hidden inside a diaper bag, which was placed on an infant seated inside the suspects’ vehicle.

Both Passmore and Stone are being held at the Hall County Jail.

