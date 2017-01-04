Georgia couple expecting quadruplet girls

- A northeast Georgia couple is preparing for the arrival of their quadruplets.

Julie and Justin Davidson, of Banks County, learned they were expecting a child last summer. Not long after that, the newlyweds found out Julie was having more than one baby.

“We knew we were pregnant but did not have any clue it was quads!” Julie said.

Julie, 23, told FOX 5 after finding out she was pregnant, she started experiencing some back pain, which turned into a trip to the emergency room.

“I was afraid I was having a miscarriage, so when I was told there were four heartbeats I freaked out a little!”

Julie said her husband was immediately excited and told her it would be the best journey of their lives.

"I was worried because we couldn't fit them in the same car, so the roles seemed kind of reversed," she said.

The Davidsons found out the genders in October and learned they were having four little girls. They have named them McKenna Emory (Baby A), Teagan Kate (Baby B), Callie Noel (Baby C) and Sawyer Claire (Baby D).

Julie, now 28 weeks pregnant, told FOX 5 she had an ultrasound last Thursday and doctors said everything was looking great. Babies A, B and D are weighing around 1 pound 14 ounces and baby C is about 1 pound 8 ounces.

"We are very excited to see their sweet little faces and to watch their different personalities start to show," Julie said.

The mother-to-be started having contractions last week, but the contractions have since slowed down. The Davidsons said they are praying Julie can make it to at least 30 weeks before giving birth at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she'll remain until they're born.

In the meantime, Julie and Justin are taking things one day at a time.

"It will be a lot of diapers and formula," Julie told FOX 5. "At first around 48 bottles per day and around 1,120 diapers per month. That's a ton!"

The couple said doctors keep telling them how rare their situation is. Experts have said the chance of conceiving quadruplets naturally is 1 in 700,000.

"We appreciate all of the kindness people have shown us throughout this journey," the Davidsons said on Facebook.

If you would like to follow their pregnancy journey, Julie and Justin have created a Facebook page called "The Davidson Quads."

DON'T MISS: Twin brothers born in different years