Surprise, violent attack on an Atlanta airport officer US & World News Surprise, violent attack on an Atlanta airport officer On an evening during the holiday travel rush last week, a man rushed a police officer and knocked him down in a surprise violent attack.

- On an evening during the holiday travel rush last week, a man rushed a police officer and knocked him down in a surprise violent attack.

Police said the attacker stood over the officer and began pummeling him. He then tried to grab the officer's sidearm.

Several citizens saw the violence and ran toward the officer, jumping on the attacker. And it is a good thing they did because police said the man was so aggressive and large that the officer was unable to get to his radio to call for backup.

Two of the citizens placed themselves between the violent man and the police officer.

The incident report identifies the assailant as Anthony Phillips. He will have to answer to four charges, including aggravated assault.

NEXT ARTICLE: Man charged with arson in Cobb County townhome fire