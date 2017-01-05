Coast Guard responds to fire at offshore oil platform

- An oil production platform caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico just south of Louisiana Thursday and the Coast Guard had to rescue four people who jumped off the platform into the water.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at an oil production platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

The Coast Guard responded and was able to pluck four people from the water who had tried to escape the fire.

No injuries are being reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard says offshore supply vessels are currently fighting the fire and an oil spill response team is headed to the area, along with an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Mobile, Alabama.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Coast Guard said Thursday.