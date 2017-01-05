Chili's customer murdered in parking lot

- Police say a Chili’s customer was murdered in the restaurant’s parking lot in Garland.

Friends of the victim told police he was eating inside the restaurant Thursday afternoon near the Firewheel Shopping Center when he went outside to talk to somebody.

After he didn't return, the man's friends say they went out to check on him and found him in the parking lot unconscious and bleeding. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the man was shot once. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The restaurant shut its doors for the rest of the day.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect or already have one in custody. A motive has not been released.