Reports: Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale Airport

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Reports: Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale Airport

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 06 2017 11:20AM MST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 11:30AM MST

FORT LAUDERDALE (FOX 13) - Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted Friday that shots were fired at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 

Fleischer began live-tweeting the situation at 12:57 p.m., saying "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running." 

Minutes later, Fleischer tweeted again, saying that according to police there is one shooter and five victims. 

The airport announced via Twitter at 1:16 p.m. that an "ongoing incident" is taking place in the terminal 2 baggage claim. 

 

Stay with FOX 13 as this story develops.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories