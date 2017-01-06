Reports: Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE (FOX 13) - Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted Friday that shots were fired at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Fleischer began live-tweeting the situation at 12:57 p.m., saying "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."
Minutes later, Fleischer tweeted again, saying that according to police there is one shooter and five victims.
The airport announced via Twitter at 1:16 p.m. that an "ongoing incident" is taking place in the terminal 2 baggage claim.
