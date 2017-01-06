Reports: Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale Airport

- Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted Friday that shots were fired at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Fleischer began live-tweeting the situation at 12:57 p.m., saying "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Minutes later, Fleischer tweeted again, saying that according to police there is one shooter and five victims.

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The airport announced via Twitter at 1:16 p.m. that an "ongoing incident" is taking place in the terminal 2 baggage claim.

Stay with FOX 13 as this story develops.