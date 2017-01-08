2 arrested after mob from party bus assaults Huntington Beach 7-Eleven store clerk

- In what police believe was "like a flash mob deal," 30 people from a party bus containing 80 people made their way into a 7-Eleven in Huntington Beach to snatch items from the convenience store and assault the clerk who tried to stop them, a police officer said Sunday.

"They just pushed and shoved him (the clerk) around, as he was trying to stop them from stealing items from the store," said Officer Jennifer Marlatt of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, and police recovered seven loaded handguns aboard the bus, Marlatt said.

The bus pulled up to the 7-Eleven at 706 Pacific Coast Highway at around 11 p.m. Saturday, where a ``large amount of people" went inside and began stealing items, she said, while other members of the group began to assault the clerk, she said.

Eventually, the group got back onto the bus, which went northbound on PCH and was stopped by police a short distance later, she said.

"Due to the number of people on the bus, assistance was requested from other outside (police) agencies. Each person was taken off the bus during that investigation," Marlatt said. "Seven loaded handguns were recovered from the bus and two males were arrested for robbery and conspiracy.''

The suspects were later identified as Isiah Bryant of Los Angeles, 21, and Wynzel Worthan of Compton, 18, she said.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.