Amber Alert issued for Jacksonville teen US & World News Amber Alert issued for Jacksonville teen An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy from Ponte Vedra Beach in the Jacksonville area.

Action News Jacksonville reports that the Amber Alert could be related to an armed home invasion and kidnapping.

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for Marcus Hatch. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black Adidas shoes with red stripes.

He was last seen at 176 Great Harbor Way in Ponta Vedra Beach and is believed to be in danger.

Authorities say Marcus also has a mole on the left side of his face, a medium-length afro, and facial hair.

He may be in the company of three black men in their twenties between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

One is wearing a tan camouflage jacket, blue basketball shorts, and tan cargo shorts.

The second is wearing a red hoodie and has dreadlocks.

The third is wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans, and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe.

They may be traveling in a gray 2009 Suburu Legacy, with Florida tag AKN6Z. All of the hubcaps are silver except the front passenger wheel. There are scratches on the driver-side rear door, and the car has a military Air Force tag.

There is also a middle finger sticker and a sticker that says "Thrasher" on the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marcus Hatch is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-810-6630.