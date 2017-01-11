MUST-SEE: Driver saves 29 children right before school bus bursts into flames

A heartstopping video shows a school bus in Alcoa, Tenn., bursting into flames. Luckily, the bus driver successfully evacuated all 29 children on board before the fire broke out.

The driver, who the children refer to as "Bud," said he heard a pop and noticed a small fire in one of the tire wells, according to WBIR.

He immediately pulled the bus over and ensured the children were safely evacuated.

Soon after, the bus became engulfed in an inferno of flames, as seen in a Facebook video shared by John Daining. The driver acted so quickly though that the children never realized they were even in danger.

