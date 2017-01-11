STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Police: Man arrested for hiding Markeith Loyd following ex-girlfriend's slaying

Posted:Jan 11 2017 09:13AM MST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 12:10PM MST

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Investigators have arrested a man accused of assisting Markeith Loyd in hiding after the slaying of Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

Loyd was aided by Zarghee Mayan, who’s been charged after Loyd shot Sade Dixon to death on December 13.

Loyd is also wanted in the shooting death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday.

Mayan was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Citizens are asked to call 911 if they have any information on Loyd’s whereabouts.


