16-year-old arrested for killing new dad in Balch Springs US & World News 16-year-old arrested for killing new dad in Balch Springs A teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man in Balch Springs last month.

Robert Eames was shot and killed at the Autumn Run Apartments just a day after Christmas. He heard the alarm for his Hummer going off in the middle of the night and he went to go check on in.

Witnesses say an adult and a juvenile outside the apartment at the time. Once investigators identified the adult, he pointed them to the 16-year-old suspect.

The teen confessed to shooting and killing Eames, police said.

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said it boils down to good solid police work.

"The lead detective in the case and the sergeant investigator put in over 100 man hours alone. The lead detective went door to door, looking for surveillance. He got a flyer out. The work he did is what really got the ball rolling,” he said.

Chief Haber said the arrest is also the result of cooperation of other agencies like the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department’s crime scene investigators.

Eames, a 30-year-old Mississippi native, leaves behind a newborn son and an older son in Mississippi.

The juvenile suspect is being held at the Henry Way Juvenile Justice Center. His name has not been released because he is a minor.