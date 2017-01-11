Markeith Loyd's niece arrested on charge of aiding suspect

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The niece of a man accused of killing an Orlando police officer has been arrested. 

Lakensha Smith-Loyd is accused of assisting Markeith Loyd who had been in hiding after the slaying of his  pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.  

Loyd, 41, is wanted for questioning in the killing of Sade Dixon on December 13 and is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

Smith-Loyd, 27, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.  

Smith-Loyd is the second person arrested in connection to the massive manhunt for Loyd.  On Tuesday evening, Loyd's employer,  Zarghee Mayan, 33, was arrested on the same charge. 

 


