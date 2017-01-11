Teen accused of being fake doctor indicted in Virginia

- A teenager who has previously been charged with impersonating a doctor in Florida has been indicted on fraud charges in Virginia.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 19, was arrested last September and charged with false statements to obtain credit, obtaining money by false pretenses and identity fraud after authorities said he tried to purchase a $35,000 vehicle at a car dealership in Stafford, Virginia. He was formally indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 3, according to the Palm Beach Post.

According to officials, Love-Robinson was accompanied by an elderly woman, who he claimed was his relative, to help him finance the vehicle. But employees at the dealership became suspicious after they discovered the 19-year-old had been previously arrested on fraud-type charges in Florida.

Deputies were contacted and they showed up at the dealership to talk to Love-Robinson and the elderly woman. However, the woman told them she had no intention of co-signing for the car, had not given the teenager permission to give the dealership her information and Love-Robinson was eventually arrested.

Love-Robinson was also arrested last year in February after he was accused of running an illegal medical office in Palm Beach County in Florida. Authorities said he was caught after performing a physical exam on an undercover agent and was offering medical advice without a license.