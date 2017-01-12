STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

6 bodies recovered in search for missing children at Baltimore house fire

Reports from Baltimore say six children are unaccounted after an overnight house fire.

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 12 2017 04:55AM MST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 02:19PM MST

BALTIMORE - A mother and three children are in the hospital, with six others still missing, after a house fire broke out in northeast Baltimore early Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Springwood Avenue in the northeast part of the city.

A mother and three children, whose ages are 4, 5 and 8-years-old, were able to escape the flames and have been hospitalized. The 8-year-old girl is expected to be discharged from the hospital. Fire officials said that young girl physically helped her mother and two young brothers out of the house.

The two boys, along with the mother are still in critical condition, according to officials. The missing children are two boys, 9 months and 2 years; and four girls: 3-year-old twins, a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old.

All six bodies have been recovered but not yet identified.

Crews are combing through the debris in what's known as a "hand dig," to carefully recover the remains. Baltimore fire says the father was at work during the time of the fire, but told them that there was a working smoke alarm and that he recently changed the batteries.

Authorities did not identify the woman, but Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings said the fire involved one of his staff members, Katie Malone, "and her young family."

"I am asking that our entire community pray for my staff member, Katie Malone, and her young family. Katie has worked as a Special Assistant in my Catonsville office for nearly 11 years where she dutifully serves my constituents in the areas of immigration, postal services, and the military, including Service Academy nominations," Cummings said in a statement. "My staff is a family and this unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the victims.


