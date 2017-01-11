Krispy Kreme investigates message on donut box to Smyrna officer

- Krispy Kreme said it has launched a full investigation and has issued an apology to the Smyrna Police Department after one of their officers found a handwritten message on a purchased box of donuts Tuesday.

Smyrna police said the on-duty officer stopped at the store on South Cobb near the East-West Connector and when his order was handed over, the words “Black Lives Matter” was written across the top in black ink. Police met with the manager shortly after the incident.

FOX 5 News reached out to Krispy Kreme Tuesday evening after a photo of the box of donuts appeared on the police blog Blue Lives Matter. They issued the following statement:

“We have been informed that an officer for the Smyrna police department received packaging today at one of our shops that contained writing on it. As a company, we value every customer and are committed to upholding our brand standards and delivering a superior customer experience. We have opened an investigation into the matter and will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the values of our company are upheld.”

Smyrna police said they received a written correspondence on Wednesday from a Krispy Kreme representative which read in part:

“On behalf of all of us at Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, we sincerely apologize for the incident... ...we immediately initiated a thorough investigation internally... we have now addressed this matter directly with our staff at the shop and are taking appropriate action... Furthermore we will use this opportunity to train the staff at all of our US locations to reinforce proper respect for all our customers.”

Krispy Kreme did not release details of the internal actions it would take to address this specific incident.

