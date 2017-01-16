Moving truck seen in front of Obamas' new DC home

- With the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump only a few days away, it appears the Obamas are already taking steps to depart the White House.

A moving truck was seen in front of the Northwest D.C. home that President Barack Obama and his family plan to rent and live in after he leaves office.

The Obamas will likely be living in the nation’s capital for the next couple of years so that their 15-year-old daughter, Sasha, can finish high school at Sidwell Friends School, a prestigious D.C. school attended by many of Washington’s elite.

The eight-bedroom house the Obamas are renting is in the wealthy Kalorama neighborhood and is owned by Joe Lockhart, the former press secretary for President Bill Clinton.

Also moving into the upscale Washington neighborhood are Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos. Both have reportedly purchased homes just blocks away from the Obamas.

Obama would become the first president since Woodrow Wilson in 1921 to live in Washington after leaving office.