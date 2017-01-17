New poll finds many surveyed have an unfavorable impression of Donald Trump

Figures from a new poll released on Tuesday show many people surveyed have an unfavorable impression of Donald Trump, just as he prepares to take office as President.

The Monmouth University Poll, which was conducted from January 12 to 15, found that 46% of those surveyed have an unfavorable general impression of Trump, compared to 34% who have a favorable general impression.

20% of those surveyed have no opinion on Trump, according to the poll.

In addition, the poll found that 43% of those surveyed are feeling either very or somewhat pessimistic about the policies Trump with pursue. Meanwhile, 50% of those surveyed said they feel very or somewhat optimistic.

People surveyed in the poll were very split when it comes to concerns that Trump will be too friendly toward Russia. According to the poll, 48% of those surveyed were either "a little" or "a lot" concerned, with the same number saying they are not concerned.

In a Quinnipiac Poll released on January 13, 55% of those surveyed said they believe the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential race via hacking, and of those who believe so, 75% believe the Russian government did so to help Trump.

Poll Methodology

The poll, according to Monmouth University, surveyed a random sample of 801 adults age 18 and older. Of the 801 people, 401 were reportedly contacted by a live interviewer on a cell phone.

The poll has a margin of error of ±3.5%.