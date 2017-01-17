Police: Suspect barricaded after shooting Little Elm officer

- A Little Elm police officer was shot in the neck during an incident in a Little Elm neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Orlando Hinojosa with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office says police received a call around 3 p.m. about a man with a gun in a neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove.

When Little Elm police officers arrived at the scene, a man with a gun was yelling at police officers through a fence.

“They tried to communicate with him to drop his weapon. That's when he ran inside his residence,” Hinojosa said. “A little after 4 o’clock is when the suspect started shooting. I don’t know if he shot through the window or through the door. When he did, a Little Elm officer was struck. They were able to take him with a squad car away from the location.”

The officer was shot in the neck. He was flown to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

After the shooting, police say the man barricaded himself. He is currently in a standoff with SWAT and other law enforcement.

Little Elm ISD has several nearby schools on lockdown, including Lakeside Middle School, Powell, and Zellars.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for the latest.