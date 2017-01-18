Man with ax fatally shot after police pursuit ends near LAX

- A man who allegedly threatened people with an ax led El Segundo police on a short pursuit that ended with the suspect being fatally shot in the Westchester area just north of LAX on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Manchester Avenue west of Sepulveda Boulevard. Manchester was closed between Kentwood Avenue and Sepulveda Westway to accommodate the investigation, and Airport Police advised people heading for the airport to navigate around the area.

The man, in his 30s, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

``The police department received a call of a suspect approaching people in the area of McCarthy Court and Imperial (Avenue), wielding an ax or a machete and threatening them,'' El Segundo police Capt. Brian Evanski told KNX Newsradio at the scene of the shooting.

TMZ captured exclusive video at the scene. The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police responded to the neighborhood and the suspect fled in a white SUV. He apparently got out of the SUV on Manchester, where he was shot.

A small ax could be seen on the street just behind the SUV.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.