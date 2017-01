Madonna tells crowd at Women's March on Washington she's thought about "blowing up" White House US & World News Madonna tells crowd at Women's March on Washington she's thought about "blowing up" White House Iconic singer Madonna made headlines during the Women's March on Washington for a passionate speech during which she referenced "blowing up" the White House.

"Yes, I am angry," she said. "Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

The Queen of Pop also dropped several f-bombs before changing her message to one of unity and love, saying that "we must love one another or die," before performing "Express Yourself."