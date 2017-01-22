11 killed in Georgia following severe weather

Flooding at the intersection of Highway 144 and Highway 169 in Tattnall county. Credit: Segar

- Authorities said at least 11 people were killed and 23 others injured when severe storms hit parts of central and south Georgia early Sunday morning. The deaths were reported in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency Sunday for seven South Georgia counties, including Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes and Thomas. The declaration will remain in effect for the next seven days.

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” said Deal.

The Cook County Coroner said seven people were confirmed dead there. The victims died when an apparent tornado hit a mobile home park near Adel. Coroner Tim Purvis said the storm leveled a number of mobile homes when it blew through before dawn Sunday.

About half of the 40 mobile homes in the park were destroyed in the storm, Purvis said. Hours after the storm hit, rescue workers continued searching the area for survivors.

Two more people died in neighboring Brooks County, when an apparent tornado tossed a mobile home about 100 yards into the middle of a highway, authorities said.

The same area faced a significant threat of severe storms again Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.

Across southeast Georgia, FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman says there's "high risk" of severe weather and tornadoes on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has spoken with Gov. Nathan Deal of Georgia to express his condolences about those killed by the powerful tornadoes that have ripped through his state.

Trump described the tornadoes as vicious and powerful during remarks in the East Room of the White House during his second full day in office.

He says he'll be speaking with Gov. Rick Scott of Florida later this afternoon.

Deadly weather in the southeast has killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more.

The Associated Press contributed to this article

