STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

11 killed in Georgia following severe weather

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)

Nashville, Georgia (Credit: Angel)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Nashville, Georgia (Credit: Angel)

Nashville, Georgia (Credit: Angel)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Nashville, Georgia (Credit: Angel)

Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)

Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)

Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)

Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)

Credit: Chris Azar
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Credit: Chris Azar

Fallen tree in Lithonia, Georgia. Credit: Karen Clark
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Fallen tree in Lithonia, Georgia. Credit: Karen Clark

Flooding at the intersection of Highway 144 and Highway 169 in Tattnall county. Credit: Segar
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Flooding at the intersection of Highway 144 and Highway 169 in Tattnall county. Credit: Segar

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard R. Sills
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard R. Sills

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard R. Sills
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard R. Sills

Credit: Everett H.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Credit: Everett H.

Credit: Everett H.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Credit: Everett H.

Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
Nashville, Georgia (Credit: Angel)
Nashville, Georgia (Credit: Angel)
Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)
Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)
Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)
Appling County near Baxley, Georgia. (Credit: Segar)
Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
Adel, Georgia (Credit: Nathaniel R. Maine)
Credit: Chris Azar
Fallen tree in Lithonia, Georgia. Credit: Karen Clark
Flooding at the intersection of Highway 144 and Highway 169 in Tattnall county. Credit: Segar
Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
Lake Sinclair near Eatonton, Georgia. Credit: Chris Azar
Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard R. Sills
Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills
Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills
Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills
Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills
Tornado damage in Putnam County, Georgia. Credit: Sheriff Howard R. Sills
Credit: Everett H.
Credit: Everett H.

Posted:Jan 22 2017 07:05AM MST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 01:05PM MST

ATLANTA - Authorities said at least 11 people were killed and 23 others injured when severe storms hit parts of central and south Georgia early Sunday morning. The deaths were reported in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency Sunday for seven South Georgia counties, including Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes and Thomas. The declaration will remain in effect for the next seven days.

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” said Deal.

The Cook County Coroner said seven people were confirmed dead there. The victims died when an apparent tornado hit a mobile home park near Adel. Coroner Tim Purvis said the storm leveled a number of mobile homes when it blew through before dawn Sunday.

About half of the 40 mobile homes in the park were destroyed in the storm, Purvis said. Hours after the storm hit, rescue workers continued searching the area for survivors.

Two more people died in neighboring Brooks County, when an apparent tornado tossed a mobile home about 100 yards into the middle of a highway, authorities said.

The same area faced a significant threat of severe storms again Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.

Across southeast Georgia, FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman says there's "high risk" of severe weather and tornadoes on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has spoken with Gov. Nathan Deal of Georgia to express his condolences about those killed by the powerful tornadoes that have ripped through his state.

Trump described the tornadoes as vicious and powerful during remarks in the East Room of the White House during his second full day in office.

He says he'll be speaking with Gov. Rick Scott of Florida later this afternoon.

Deadly weather in the southeast has killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more.

The Associated Press contributed to this article

RELATED: Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories