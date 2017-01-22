WATCH: Atlanta police officers high five protestors

- A viral video posted to Facebook captured a heartwarming moment of mutual respect and appreciation between officers and demonstrators during the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women.

The Atlanta Police Department posted the video showing protesters high fiving, hugging, shaking hands and thanking officers as they marched along the route.

The officers can be heard saying “no problem” and “you’re welcome.”

Nicole Valenti Tomasovich commented “Love our men and woman in blue!! This is what a peaceful protest is about. Respecting each other!”

The video has been viewed over 1.3 million times and garnered more than 16,400 shares.

