Clearwater Police surprise youngster at his birthday party US & World News Clearwater Police surprise youngster at his birthday party Clearwater police say it's not always a bad thing when police officers crash a party!

- Clearwater police say it's not always a bad thing when police officers crash a party!

Especially when you're 4-year-old Brody, who is a big fan of the men and women in blue.

Officers found out that Brody was having a police-themed birthday party today at Countryside Lanes, so they made a surprise visit there.

Sgt. Tom Rodgers, Officer Justin Murray, Officer Scott Penna and Officer Tomislav Marjanovic brought Brody a special police flag that they all signed and gave him as a gift.

Brody and his pals also got to go outside and check out the police cars.

Brody took his turn behind the wheel and got to turn on the siren as well. "It was impossible to tell who had the most fun -- Brody or the officers who stopped by to visit. He brightened their day as much as they brightened his," the department posted on its Facebook page.