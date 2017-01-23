Man struck, killed by windblown sign in Hunting Park

- Authorities in Hunting Park are responding to the scene where a 60-year-old man was struck and killed by windblown debris Monday, according to police.

The incident occurred in the city's Hunting Park section on the 4300 hundred block of Old York Road.

Officials tell FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser a 60-year-old man was in a car lot when he was struck by a sign that was loosened from the building it was attached to by the strong winds that affected the area Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 1 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates.