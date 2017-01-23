Sheriff asks for ticket after getting caught speeding US & World News Sheriff asks for ticket after getting caught speeding Those who know Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood are familiar with his candid and colorful delivery when talking to lawbreakers.

Chitwood is now giving himself a dose of his own medicine after he was ticketed by one of his own deputies for going going 78 mph in a 55-mph zone last Friday on LPGA Boulevard.

The deputy first extended his boss a professional courtesy and declined to write a citation. Chitwood later asked for a ticket "to set an example" for the agency. The incident happened just one day after the county settled a lawsuit for a deputy-involved crash.

"After my day settled down a little bit, I started saying to myself, 'Let's see here, we just paid out a $200,000 settlement for a deputy who was speeding and caused terrible injury to somebody," said Chitwood. " I was elected to enforce the law and not be above the law."

The citation carried a $281 fine, which Sheriff Chitwood has paid.

"I can't discipline my deputies, I can't be an effective leader if I'm going to say, 'I'm the sheriff, I was in a hurry, I'm above the law.' That's not how it works."