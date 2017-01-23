FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Sheriff asks for ticket after getting caught speeding

By: Tracy Jacim

Posted:Jan 23 2017 08:59PM MST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 10:21PM MST

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Those who know Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood are familiar with his candid and colorful delivery when talking to lawbreakers. 

Chitwood is now giving himself a dose of his own medicine after he was ticketed by one of his own deputies for going going 78 mph in a 55-mph zone last Friday on LPGA Boulevard. 

The deputy first extended his boss a professional courtesy and declined to write a citation.  Chitwood later asked for a ticket "to set an example" for the agency.  The incident happened just one day after the county settled a lawsuit for a deputy-involved crash.

"After my day settled down a little bit, I started saying to myself, 'Let's see here, we just paid out a $200,000 settlement for a deputy who was speeding and caused terrible injury to somebody," said Chitwood.  " I was elected to enforce the law and not be above the law."

The citation carried a $281 fine, which Sheriff Chitwood has paid.

"I can't discipline my deputies, I can't be an effective leader if I'm going to say, 'I'm the sheriff, I was in a hurry, I'm above the law.' That's not how it works."


