Argument over Trump leads to man having ear bitten off

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say a man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh as they argued about President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old victim was bitten at his apartment at around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the city's East Liberty neighborhood after a verbal argument turned physical. He ran to a gas station for help.

Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer says she isn't able to say whether the victim supported Trump or opposed him.

The victim's ear was recovered by police in the apartment. Police say he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.

Police say they know who bit the man's ear and are searching for him. They wouldn't give his name.