Protesters with Greenpeace climb crane in DC to protest President Trump

- Protesters with Greenpeace have scaled a crane in downtown D.C. in a protest against President Donald Trump.

The protest began around 8 a.m. when several protesters scaled the crane located on the site of the old 'Washington Post' building. The group took responsibility for the protest and said they will deploy a 70-foot by 35-foot banner with the word "Resist" on it. Seven protesters were involved in the climbing of the crane.

The protest is causing traffic delays near the intersection of 15th Street and L Street.

No arrests or injuries have been reported.

In a statement released after the protest began, activist and Greenpeace Inc. Board Chair Karen Topakian said, "People in this country are ready to resist and rise up in ways they have never done before."

"While Trump’s disdain and disrespect for our democratic institutions scare me," Topakian continued, "I am so inspired by the multigenerational movement of progress that is growing in every state. Greenpeace has used nonviolence to resist tyrannical bullies since 1971, and we’re not going to stop now."

Capt. Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department told the Associated Press that when officers were called to the area of 15th and L streets Wednesday they found three people who weren't authorized to be at the site attached to the crane. He confirmed that another four people are now on the crane.

In a statement released on Twitter, D.C. Police said, "A small group of protesters have engaged in dangerous behavior in downtown Washington, D.C. While we respect everyone's right t protest, today's actions are extremely dangerous and unlawful. Multiple government resources are being tied up, and unfortunately streets are blocked while first responders try to safely address this matter."